Shreya Ghoshal 'Couldn't Stop Tears' as Fix You Plays at Coldplay Concert in Mumbai - Watch

Hyderabad: One of the most sought-after singers Shreya Ghoshal relived her memories attending the Coldplay concert on Sunday night. The singer shared a string of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, giving insights into her fun-filled night. Shreya attended the concert with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her 70-year-old father Bishwajit Ghoshal.

Taking to Instagram, Shreya dropped a carousel post and advised her fans to swipe till the end. Along with pictures, she wrote: "Just pure love for @coldplay . Swipe till the last video to know everything 😬😬 My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience."

In one of the videos, the Angaaron singer can be seen getting emotional as Fix You plays in the background. Revealing she had tears in her eyes, she further wrote: "Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year-old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up."

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal at Coldplay concert (Photo: Instagram)

In the last slide that she requested her followers to watch, the 40-year-old singer can be seen candidly complaining about the struggle of walking to a concert. As she walked towards the venue, she admitted that being on stage was easier than attending as an audience. In the clip, she is heard saying: "It's a lot of work to come to a concert. It's better to just be on the stage," as her husband recorded her.

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal at Coldplay concert (Photo: Instagram)

For the event, Shreya opted for a white and blue shirt, which she paired with black jeans. Her husband wore a black polo T-shirt with light blue jeans. In one of the clips from the concert, composer Salim Merchant was also spotted with Ghoshal and her family.