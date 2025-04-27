ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal Cancels Her Surat Concert Amidst Pahalgam Terror Attack

Organisers of Ghoshal's Concert in Surat assured that the refunds would be made to all ticket holders as the show is cancelled following Pahalgam attack.

By PTI

Published : April 27, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Singer Shreya Ghoshal became the latest artist to cancel her concert following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Ghoshal, who has been the voice behind songs like "Dola Re Dola", "Sunn Raha Hai" and "Zoobi Doobi", was supposed to perform at Surat on Saturday as a part of her "All Hearts Tour".

On Tuesday, 26 people were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. It has been described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The organisers of the event shared a note on their Instagram handle earlier this week, which was reposted by Ghoshal on her account.

The note said it has been a collective decision of the singer and the organisers to call off the concert. "Important update. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th."

The note also assured the refunds would be made to all the ticket holders. "@shreyaghoshal's Surat show on April 26th stands cancelled. We stand in silence and solidarity-with heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy," read the caption.

Previously, Arijit Singh cancelled his Chennai concert, which was scheduled for Sunday. Among others, rapper AP Dhillon postponed the release of his upcoming music album. Singer Papon called off his Saturday Ahmedabad show. Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander postponed ticket sales for his upcoming Bengaluru concert on June 1.

