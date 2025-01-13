Shraddha Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Sparks Romance Buzz as Fans Spot Rahul Mody

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has been secretly dating screenwriter Rahul Mody for a long time now. Their relationship has recently gained more attention after fans spotted a photo of them together as her mobile wallpaper. While the actor has kept her love life largely private, this latest revelation has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Stree actor has not officially confirmed her relationship with Mody, but she has from time to time dropped subtle hints through her social media posts. Shraddha once took to Instagram and posted a selfie with him, writing "Dil lele, neend to dede yaar," which had fumed dating rumours.

Shraddha Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody (Photo: Instagram)

Once she posted a photo of a vada pav, tagging Rahul, saying, "May I always bully you into taking me for vada pao." Despite these sweet gestures, Shraddha has never publicly addressed her relationship openly.

However, the latest incident, when Shraddha was spotted exiting an eatery, has turned heads. As she hurried toward her car, eagle-eyed fans noticed her phone wallpaper, which had a photo of her with a man. Fans quickly zoomed in and identified him as Rahul Mody, prompting a flurry of comments online. One fan excitedly asked, "Who is he?" to which others were quick to reply, "Rahul Mody."

For the unversed, Shraddha's rumoured beau Rahul Mody is a screenwriter and keeps a low profile. He is best known for his work with Luv Ranjan in hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. As per reports in the media, it was on the set of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar in 2023 that the two reportedly met.

On the professional front, Shraddha had recently delivered her career's biggest hit with Stree 2. The horror-comedy film, which was released in August 2024, raked in over Rs 800 crore worldwide. With this, fans are eagerly awaiting the third installment in the franchise slated to release in 2027.