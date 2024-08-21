ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Overtakes PM Modi On Instagram, Becomes Third Most-Followed Indian

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Stree 2, has overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of Instagram followers. She now ranks as the third most-followed Indian on the platform, after cricket legend Virat Kohli and global icon Priyanka Chopra.

As of now, Shraddha Kapoor has amassed a remarkable follower base of 91.4 million on Instagram, placing her slightly ahead of PM Modi, who has 91.3 million followers. Interestingly, while she climbs the Instagram ladder, Modi continues to hold the title of the most-followed global leader on X (formerly known as Twitter), with a towering follower count of 101.2 million, reinforcing his strong influence in the digital landscape.

On Instagram, Virat Kohli leads the way with an impressive 271 million followers, establishing himself as the most followed Indian celebrity, while Priyanka Chopra is not far behind, with 91.8 million followers.

Stree 2, which was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, has garnered positive feedback from critics, who have lauded its engaging storyline, stellar performances, and outstanding direction. The film's box office success has been extraordinary, raking in an astounding Rs 367.86 crore worldwide, securing its place as the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2024, as well as the top-grossing Hindi film of the year.