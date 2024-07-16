Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS Stree 2 Trailer Release Date, Delights Fans with New Poster

Hyderabad: Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has become a much-loved horror comedy film. The sequel is eagerly anticipated, and a recent teaser release has added to the excitement. Speculations about the trailer dropping on July 18 had been swirling for days. Shraddha Kapoor has now confirmed via social media that the Stree 2 trailer is indeed scheduled for release on July 18.

In her announcement, Shraddha Kapoor unveiled a new poster for Stree 2 with the caption, "Ek badi suchna - O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din! 🫣😰#Stree2 Trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

While the teaser didn’t give away much of the storyline, fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer launch for deeper insights into the plot. Initially teased on June 25, the trailer is expected to reveal more about the spooky yet humorous world of Stree.

Stree 2 features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee alongside the leads, promising a return to the eerie charm that thrilled audiences before. Prepare for a double treat of thrills and laughs this Independence Day, as Stree 2 is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

After facing delays, Stree 2 commenced filming last year in July in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, the same town where the first installment of this horror-comedy franchise was set. Currently, the production is in full swing with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is part of a larger horror-comedy universe that includes hits like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya.