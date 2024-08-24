Shraddha Kapoor Becomes India's Most Followed Female On Instagram, Dethrones Priyanka Chopra

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently over the moon as she became the second most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram amid the success of her recently released film Stree 2. After overtaking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 37-year-old actor has now edged past global icon Priyanka Chopra to claim the title of the second most-followed Indian on the platform.

As of now, Shraddha has 91.9 million followers, while Priyanka has 91.8 million. However, Virat Kohli is the one who dominates the list with a staggering follower count exceeding 270 million on this Meta-owned platform. Speaking of Shraddha, it positions her as the most-followed female in India, and the highest-followed Bollywood star globally.

Taking the fourth spot is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 91.3 million followers, while Alia Bhatt occupies the fifth position with 85.2 million. The following entries include Katrina Kaif (80.4 million), Deepika Padukone (79.9 million), and Neha Kakkar (78.7 million), the latter being the most-followed Indian singer on Instagram. Salman Khan continues to reign as the most-followed male actor with 69.3 million followers.

Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her film Stree 2, which is steadily approaching the coveted Rs 500 crore milestone. This horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, marks the fifth entry in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, co-produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Stree 2 features cameo roles by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, alongside actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, who play key roles in this exciting venture.