Showtime Starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal Gets Release Date - Watch Video

Hyderabad: Disney+ Hotstar, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, has announced the release date for their upcoming venture titled Showtime. The announcement was made through a video shared on social media on Friday. The show, set to stream from March, will feature actors Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran and more.

Created by Sumit Roy and with Mihir Desai serving as showrunner and director alongside Archit Kumar, Showtime will delve into the power struggles within the entertainment industry.

Following the success of Koffee with Karan, this collaboration between Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment will be available to stream from March 8 onwards. Karan Johar and the streaming platform shared the release date on social media, stating, "Roll sound! Cameraaaa! And it’s showtime! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th."

Described as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, Showtime aims to provide viewers with insight into the workings of Bollywood, including nepotism and power struggles. Emraan Hashmi, who stars in the series, expressed his excitement, highlighting how the show resonated with him on multiple levels.

The series marks Hashmi's second web venture after Netflix's Bard of Blood (2019). According to him, the audience's curiosity about the inner workings of Bollywood was a driving force behind the show's creation. Karan Johar's involvement adds weight to the project, given his prominent position in the industry and his association with discussions around nepotism.

Showtime aims to satisfy the audience's desire to uncover the secrets of Bollywood, offering a unique and captivating exploration of production houses, celebrities and industry dynamics.