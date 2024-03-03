'Show Us How to Do It': Ram Charan Teaches Naatu Naatu Step to SRK, Aamir, Salman at Ambanis' Bash

Hyderabad: The extravagant celebration hosted by the Ambani family in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has attracted a multitude of stars from the entertainment industry for the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The second day of the pre-wedding events featured a dazzling sangeet night where Bollywood celebrities, along with friends and family of the couple, enjoyed dancing. In a widely shared video from the event, renowned Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were seen inviting Ram Charan to join them on stage for the signature step of the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.

Numerous videos capturing moments from the Ambani pre-wedding celebration have surfaced online. Salman, SRK, and Aamir stole the show with their camaraderie and impromptu dance performance, attempting to ace the hook step of the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR, featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr. Ram Charan.

In a viral video, Nita Ambani is seen suggesting Khans to invite Ram Charan on stage, who is accompanied by his wife, Upasana Konidela to the Ambanis' pre-wedding bash. In the video, Khans are heard saying "Show us how to do it" as they call Ram on stage. Invited on stage by the Khan trinity to teach them the step, Ram enthusiastically joined the trio, and they all danced to Naatu Naatu, receiving cheers from the guests.

In addition to SRK, Salman, and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars graced the occasion, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were also in attendance at the grand celebration.

Prominent sports figures such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar were also present to partake in the festivities. The first day of the event featured a spectacular drone show followed by an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year.