'Show Some Respect': Pakistani Actor Slams Kriti Sanon's Akhiyaan De Kol From Do Patti For 'Tearing Apart' Reshma's Classic

Hyderabad: The world of music and film is no stranger to remakes, but when it comes to beloved classics, opinions can become sharply divided. Recently, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui voiced his disapproval of the remixed version of the iconic song Akhiyaan De Kol, from Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Do Patti. Originally sung by the legendary Reshma, this folk classic has been reinterpreted for a new generation, but not without sparking controversy.

Siddiqui, known for his outspoken views, took to social media to express his concerns. He described the new rendition as a "sordid ripoff" and urged respect for Reshma's legacy. "Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the dignity her music commands," he wrote on X.

His sentiments resonated with many, prompting a wave of support from fans and fellow artists alike. Pakistani actor Mishi Khan also chimed in, criticizing the new version. "Ruined the song...shame on you," she remarked, further fueling the debate over artistic reinterpretation versus preservation.

The original Akhiyaan De Kol, crafted by composer Khan Muhammad and lyricist Sehrai Gurdas Puri, has been a cherished piece in both Pakistani and Indian music history. Reshma, who brought it to life with her soulful voice, is remembered for other hits like Dama Dam Mast Kalandar and Lambi Judai. The song even found its way into Hindi cinema through Raj Kapoor's 1973 film Bobby, where it was sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

In Do Patti, the song has been reimagined by music composer Tanishk Bagchi, featuring vocals by Shilpa Rao and lyrics by Kausar Munir. As the film prepares to debut on Netflix on October 25, it also marks Kriti Sanon's foray into film production, alongside co-stars Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala.