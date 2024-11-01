ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Show Must Go On': When Big B Burnt His Hand in Diwali Mishap but Shot for Two Films Concealing Injury

A Diwali mishap did not stop Amitabh Bachchan from juggling film sets. The megastar shot for Inquilaab and Sharaabi concealing injury.

A Diwali mishap did not stop Amitabh Bachchan from juggling film sets. The megastar shot for Inquilaab and Sharaabi concealing injury.
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of joy and celebration, illuminating homes and hearts across India. However, amidst the festive spirit, there lurks a cautionary tale of mishaps, particularly involving firecrackers. In Bollywood, one of the talked about incidents is that of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, whose experience serves as a reminder of the importance of safety during this vibrant celebration.

Years ago, Big B faced a serious hand injury due to a firecracker accident while celebrating Diwali. True to his resilient nature, he managed to conceal his injury while continuing to work on films. Back then, the stars used to juggle multiple projects simultaneously. When Big B suffered injury, he has Inquilaab and Sharaabi in the making. The superstar creatively wrapped his hand in a handkerchief while working on Inquilaab sets and in Sharaabi, he cleverly kept it tucked in his pocket. Reflecting on this period, he wrote on his blog, "Work continued… hand wrapped in a kerchief for style… or in the pocket for attitude… but work continued… as it should have been."

In a candid moment from 2020, Bachchan shared a glimpse of his healing journey, posting a photo of his fingers on X. He remarked, "Fingers… the most difficult element of the human body to restructure… blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb… took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger!!" This revelation highlighted the frustration he faced as he struggled with limited movement for nearly two months following the accident.

Despite this setback, Amitabh Bachchan has always embraced the festive spirit. Over the years, he has hosted extravagant Diwali parties at his Mumbai residence, bringing together a constellation of stars. After a two-year pause, the Bachchan family celebrated in style in 2022, with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan co-hosting a grand gathering at Jalsa. However, in 2023, the family opted for a quieter Diwali. This year too, there was no grand Diwali bash at the Bachchans'.

