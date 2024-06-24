'Shouldn't Have Happened!': Nagarjuna Apologises after Video of Bodyguard Pushing Specially-abled Fan Invites Backlash

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Akkineni has tendered an apology following a video surfacing online where his security personnel pushed a specially-abled fan. Expressing regret over the incident, Nagarjuna stated, "This just came to my notice, this shouldn't have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!" He shared the video on his social media account to address the issue.

In the video, a fan, reportedly a cafe staff member, attempted to approach Nagarjuna when he was pushed by the bodyguard, causing him to stumble. However, the bodyguard assisted him back up.

The incident garnered significant criticism from netizens after it was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani with the caption "Where has humanity gone? #nagarjuna". The video captured Nagarjuna leaving an airport alongside his security team and his co-star Dhanush from the film Kubera.

Speaking of Kubera, it is described as an emotional thriller with Dhanush playing a unique role. Nagarjuna Akkineni essays a pivotal role as a cop, while Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead. The film's shooting is currently underway across Mumbai and Hyderabad. Kubera is being made as a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, although the release date is yet to be finalized.