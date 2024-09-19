ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Should We Send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's Father Salim Gets Threat

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

After the firing incident at Salman Khan's residence earlier this year, his father, Salim Khan, was threatened. It happened Wednesday morning when Salim went out for a morning walk.

Salman Khan's Father Salim Gets Threat
Salman Khan's Father Salim Gets Threat (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father and screenwriter Salim Khan was reportedly threatened by a man and a burqa-clad woman in Mumbai's Bandra area. The duo approached Khan while he was sitting at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his morning walk, and asked, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?" (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you?). Following the incident, Khan's bodyguard filed a complaint at the Bandra police station, prompting law enforcement to launch an immediate investigation.

Police officials later detained the two individuals, who reportedly claimed they were merely "playing mischief." Authorities confirmed that this latest threat appears to be a prank, although it underscores ongoing concerns regarding the safety of the Khan family, given the previous attacks linked to the Bishnoi gang.

The threatening remark references Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, who is currently in jail and has previously targeted Salman Khan due to the actor's involvement in a high-profile 1998 blackbuck poaching case. This threat comes just months after a violent incident where gang members allegedly fired shots at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, under orders from Bishnoi's gang.

Six individuals have already been arrested in connection with the earlier shooting incident, with the Mumbai Police invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against at least nine suspects. Lawrence has gained notoriety not only for his criminal activities but also for his threats against prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

