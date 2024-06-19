ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shoot Begins for Sikandar; Salman Khan's First Look from A R Murugadoss' Actioner Floors Fans

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Salman Khan kickstarts the shoot for A R Murugadoss' Sikandar. The actor's new look from the film has created waves on social media.

Salman Khan's film Sikandar goes on floor
Salman Khan's film Sikandar goes on floor (Social media)

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar has finally hit production. The film went on floors on Tuesday. Apart from Khan being back at a film set, what caught netizen's attention was the superstar's new look from the film. The highly-awaited film has already piqued fans' interest and the latest picture from the set adds more excitement among fans.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," Salman wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Nadiadwala and Murugadoss. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared the photo of the trio on its official Instagram page. "The Sikandar Trio! Straight from the sets of the film!" the banner read.

Reacting to the new look, a fan wrote: "It's looking awesome and definitely Sikandar will be an ATB." Another one commented: "he's looking younger day by day." Salman's Instagram post from the film set attracted heart and fire emojis as fans thronged to the comment section to pour their lover.

Salman is set to play the titular role in the movie, helmed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame. Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also features Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna opposite the superstar.

The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. While Salman's last big-screen appearance was 2023's Tiger 3, Rashmika was seen in Animal, which was released in the same year.

Read More

  1. Firing outside House: Mumbai Police Record Salman Khan's Statement
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Excited for Sikander Shoot with Salman Khan
  3. Salman Khan Locks Eid 2025 for A R Murugadoss Directorial Sikandar
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

TAGGED:

SALMAN KHAN NEW LOOKSALMAN KHAN SIKANDAR LOOKSALMAN KHAN LOOK IN SIKANDAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.