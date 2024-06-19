Shoot Begins for Sikandar; Salman Khan's First Look from A R Murugadoss' Actioner Floors Fans

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Sikandar has finally hit production. The film went on floors on Tuesday. Apart from Khan being back at a film set, what caught netizen's attention was the superstar's new look from the film. The highly-awaited film has already piqued fans' interest and the latest picture from the set adds more excitement among fans.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," Salman wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Nadiadwala and Murugadoss. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared the photo of the trio on its official Instagram page. "The Sikandar Trio! Straight from the sets of the film!" the banner read.

Reacting to the new look, a fan wrote: "It's looking awesome and definitely Sikandar will be an ATB." Another one commented: "he's looking younger day by day." Salman's Instagram post from the film set attracted heart and fire emojis as fans thronged to the comment section to pour their lover.

Salman is set to play the titular role in the movie, helmed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame. Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also features Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna opposite the superstar.

The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. While Salman's last big-screen appearance was 2023's Tiger 3, Rashmika was seen in Animal, which was released in the same year.