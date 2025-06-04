Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Emotional Update After Wife Dipika Kakar's Cancer Surgery: 'She's In Some Pain, But...'

Hyderabad: Dipika Kakar, a television actress known for Sasural Simar Ka, recently had a major surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a heartfelt update with fans on Wednesday that the 14-hour surgery was successful, and that Dipika is in a stable condition.

In an Instagram Story, Shoaib wrote, "Hi everyone, sorry I couldn't update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She's in some pain, but she's stable and doing okay." He also thanked fans and followers for their love, prayers, and support, adding, "I will update you all once she's out of the ICU. Keep praying for her."

Shoaib Ibrahim Updates Fans After Dipika's Intense Operation (Photo: Instagram)

Dipika's health issues first came to light on May 15, when Shoaib revealed in a YouTube vlog that she had a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. At the time, further tests were being conducted to determine whether the tumour was cancerous. Soon after, Dipika confirmed in a social media post that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. In her emotional message, Dipika wrote, "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... I walked into the hospital due to pain in my upper stomach and then found out there was a tennis ball-sized tumour in my liver. Later, we found out it was malignant (cancerous). This has been one of the most difficult times we've ever seen."

On June 2, Shoaib had shared that Dipika was scheduled for surgery the following morning and requested prayers from fans. He said the process would be lengthy and take an emotional toll on them, but the couple was optimistic.