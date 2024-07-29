Shoaib Ibrahim Addresses Bigg Boss 18 Speculations: 'Never Say Never, But...'

Hyderabad: The anticipation regarding the upcoming season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18 is tangible, with speculations surrounding the participation of Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim in the show. Reports had suggested that he was the first confirmed contestant for this season's lineup. However, in a recent vlog posted by the couple, they declared that he would not be a part of this show.

In the vlog, Dipika questions Shoaib about the swirling rumours. Shoaib responded candidly, dispelling the claims: "There is nothing like that, this happens every season that my name comes in the list. But all of these are just rumours and I am not going to participate this season."

Shoaib said, "I have mentioned this before as well, never say never but there are no plans of mine to participate in this season of Bigg Boss. I would love to participate but in 3-4 years, not right now. I just wanted to clear it out as I have received so many messages since morning. I don't know who started this news but it isn't happening."

He further elaborated on the unintended consequences of these rumours, stating that he would have lost an opportunity due to the speculation. "I even received a message from a production house asking whether I was actually going as they were planning to cast me for a show. Then I told them that I wasn't participating and we could talk about the show."

Shoaib Ibrahim has gained recognition for his roles as Prem Bharadwaj in the series Sasural Simar Ka and Rajveer Singh in Ajooni. His journey in television began in 2009 when he first appeared as Karan Pratapsingh in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Notably, he participated in the popular dance show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017, and more recently, in 2023, he showcased his dancing skills alongside his wife in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11.

Shoaib made his Bollywood debut in January 2019 with the film Battalion 609, portraying the character Kamraj Mishra. His personal life took a beautiful turn when he married his co-star Dipika Kakar on February 22, 2018. The couple celebrated the arrival of their baby boy, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023, adding a new chapter to their life together.