'Breathtaking and Sensational': Shivarajkumar's RC16 Look Locked, Kannada Superstar Soon to Join Shoot for Ram Charan Starrer

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar is all set to join the star cast of Ram Charan's upcoming film RC16. The actor recently underwent a look test for the film, which is being helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana. The makers of RC16 officially announced Shivarajkumar's inclusion in the cast with a video on social media. The character he will be playing is named Karunada Chakravarthy.

Shivarajkumar's RC16 Look Locked

On Tuesday, Mythri Movie Makers shared an update on RC16. They announced that Shivarajkumar will soon be joining the sets, and his look test for the character has been finalised. Along with a video showing Shivarajkumar undergoing the look test, the makers wrote, "Completed the look test of Karunada Chakravarthy #ShivaRajKumar Garu for #RC16. He is all set for a stunning makeover for his character, which will be both breathtaking and sensational 💥 He will be joining the shoot soon."

The video features RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana and his team working on locking Shivarajkumar's look. Shivarajkumar's wife, Geeta Shivarajkumar, is also briefly seen in the clip which has taken social media by storm.

After sharing the video, the team posted a picture of director Buchi Babu Sana with Shivarajkumar, both holding hands. "Look test done ✅ A terrific look locked 🔒 Karunada Chakravarthy #ShivaRajKumar Garu will soon join the sets of #RC16 and begin shooting for his role ❤️‍🔥," reads the caption alongside the photo.

Bouncing Back After Surgery

Shivarajkumar is returning to work after a major health scare. Last December, he was in the U.S. for surgery to remove a cancerous bladder and receive treatment. After undergoing surgery, he returned to Bengaluru and is now ready to get back into action.

Shivarajkumar's Upcoming Films

The veteran star has a number of projects at various levels of production. Following his recovery, Shivarajkumar's first release will be 45. The film marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya. Also starring Upendra and Raj B. Shetty, the Kannada movie is set to hit screens on August 15, 2025. Other projects lined up for the actor include Hemanth M. Rao’s Bhairavana Kone Pata, Srini’s A for Anand, and an untitled project with Pawan Wadeyar. Shivarajkumar is also joining hands with Kartik Adwaith's next. The film is reported to feature Naveen Shankar and Achyuth Kumar in important roles.

About RC16

Touted to be a sports drama, RC16 also stars Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead role. The film began shooting last November with a grand puja ceremony. Apart from Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shivarajkumar, RC16 also features Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of coastal Andhra and promises to be a rural sports drama. With RC16, Janhvi Kapoor makes her second appearance in Tollywood, following Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR. The music for RC16 will be composed by none other than the legendary Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.