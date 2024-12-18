Shivarajkumar Takes Break for Surgery; Kannada Actor to Fly to US for Medical Treatment

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, also known as Shivanna, is set to travel to the United States this evening, 18 December 2024, for a medical procedure. The veteran actor, who has earned a special place in the hearts of his fans through his powerful performances and dedication to the craft, will undergo surgery on December 24 in Miami, Florida.

Shivarajkumar, who turned 62 this year, is widely regarded as a fitness icon in the Kannada film industry. Despite his age, the actor maintains a youthful appearance and extraordinary energy, which continues to inspire both his fans and fellow actors. He had previously stated in an interview that he was in good health but needed to travel for medical treatment, a decision he had taken after consulting with his doctors.

Shivarajkumar to Travel to US for Surgery (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The surgery in Miami will be a crucial procedure for his recovery. According to his close circle, Shivarajkumar's wife Geeta and other family members will accompany him to the United States to offer support during the surgery and recovery period. The actor is expected to rest for a few months following the procedure and is set to resume his professional commitments in January 2025.

Earlier, a close friend of Shivanna spoke to ETV Bharat and said that there is no need to panic. Fans have been pouring in their well wishes for the actor, expressing hopes for a speedy recovery. Social media platforms have been abuzz with messages of encouragement, as his millions of fans eagerly await his return to the big screen. Shivarajkumar's upcoming projects, including films like 45 (directed by Arjun Janya) and Bhairavan Kone Patha, helmed by Hemanth Rao, have generated excitement within the Sandalwood industry.