Shivarajkumar Health Update: Kannada Superstar To Undergo Surgery In The US? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar recently revealed a health issue he's been dealing with while promoting his upcoming film, Bhairathi Ranagal. Although he hasn't disclosed the exact condition, the actor assured fans that he's receiving top-tier medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sources close to the actor shared with ETV Bharat that Shivarajkumar is in good hands and has already undergone two sessions of his treatment, with four more to go before a planned surgery in the United States. The operation will require about a month of recovery.

Shivarajkumar's health concerns had previously been kept under wraps to prevent public worry. However, the actor chose to make his situation known to prevent rumours and misunderstandings. At a recent event, he explained his decision to go public, sharing that he has been requesting fans to maintain a bit of distance when taking selfies to avoid infection risk, a temporary precaution he's adopting for just the next couple of months until he's fully recovered.

Despite his health challenges, Shivarajkumar continues to fulfil his work commitments, wrapping up production for his upcoming movie 45 and attending promotional events for Bhairathi Ranagal. His dedication and transparency have garnered strong support from fans, who have taken to social media to wish him strength and a swift recovery. Further updates from his team are expected as he progresses through his treatment plan.