Shivarajkumar Cancer Surgery Successful, Doctor Assures Quick Recovery, Wife Expresses Gratitude in Video From US - WATCH

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Shivarajkumar successfully underwent surgery at the Miami Cancer Hospital in the US on Tuesday. The actor, popularly known as Shivanna, has been diagnosed with kidney cancer. Dr. Murugesh Manohar, who oversaw the surgery, stated that the procedure went very well and Shivarajkumar is recovering steadily. "We completely removed the cancer-affected bladder and reconstructed an artificial bladder using his intestine," he explained in a video shared by actor's team.

The 62-year-old actor is known for his mental and physical strength, and he remained stable throughout the surgery. "He is stable even after the surgery, and all his health parameters are normal. Given his strong personality, I expect him to recover quickly and return to his normal life within a few weeks," he added.

Shivarajkumar Surgery Successful, Doctor Assures Quick Recovery (Video: Shivarajkumar Team)

Geetha, Shivanna's wife, expressed her happiness at the successful surgery and mentioned that Shivanna would speak to his fans in the next 4-5 days. While Shivarajkumar is recovering in the US, his fans back home are thrilled by the positive health update. Fans of the actor have flooded social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health.

Shivarajkumar had travelled to the United States on December 18, along with his wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita, for the scheduled medical procedure on December 24 at the Miami Cancer Institute. The beloved actor, affectionately known as Shivanna, took a moment before his departure to speak with the media, offering reassuring words to his fans and loved ones.

In a brief yet emotional interaction, Shivarajkumar expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from his fans, saying, "I am very confident, and there is nothing to worry about. I will be undergoing surgery on the 24th in Miami, and everything looks good." He added, "We will leave from there on January 25th, and I will be back on January 26th. Happy New Year to everyone, all the best."

Fans of Shivarajkumar have another reason to celebrate as the actor's latest film Bhairathi Ranagal makes its digital debut this holiday season. The neo-noir action thriller, co-starring Rukmini Vasanth, is now available on Amazon Prime starting from December 25, after 45 days of its theatrical release. The film, which hit theatres on November 15, 2024, received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, although it did not perform well at the box office. Notably, Bhairathi Ranagal earned Rs 17 crore in India.