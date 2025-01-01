ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shivarajkumar Beats Cancer: Actor Thanks Fans in Emotional Video After Successful Surgery

Shivarajkumar is officially cancer-free after successful surgery in the US. The actor shared a heartfelt video thanking his fans for the kind wishes.

Shivarajkumar Thanks Fans for Support After Successful Cancer Surgery in the US
Shivarajkumar Thanks Fans for Support After Successful Cancer Surgery in the US (Photo: ETV Bharat)
Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, widely known for his role as Karunada Chakravarthy, has been declared cancer-free after undergoing a successful surgery in the United States. The actor had been battling bladder cancer, and his surgery took place on December 24, 2024, at the Miami Cancer Institute (MCI). Following the surgery, Shivarajkumar and his wife, Geetha Shivrajkumar, shared a heartfelt message of gratitude with fans.

In a video message released on New Year's Day, Geetha confirmed that all of Shivarajkumar's test results had returned negative, and doctors had officially declared him cancer-free. She thanked fans for their prayers and support, expressing deep appreciation for the love and blessings from all around the world.

In the same video, Shivarajkumar, who was visibly emotional, expressed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers. He said, "I was a little afraid, but I know that with the love of my fans and the grace of God, I will overcome this fear. I shot the entire film 45 during chemotherapy, and it was through everyone's support that I was able to continue working. My wife Geetha, and my dear friend Madhu Bangarappa, have been my strength throughout this journey."

Earlier, Shivarajkumar's doctor, Dr. Murugesh Manoharan, had shared an update on the actor's condition. He stated that the surgery was a success and that Shivarajkumar had undergone the removal of his cancerous bladder. To ensure normal bodily functions, doctors recreated an artificial bladder using his own intestine.

Dr. Manoharan emphasised Shivarajkumar's mental and physical strength, stating that he was stable during the surgery and his recovery was progressing well. "I expect him to recover very quickly and get back to normalcy," Dr. Manoharan added. Shivarajkumar is already preparing to return to the silver screen, with several high-profile films lined up. His upcoming projects include Uttarakaanda, 45, Bhairavana Kone Paata, and a special appearance in Ram Charan's RC 16.

