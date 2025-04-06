Shivaji Satam Leaves CID After 27 Years; Read To Know Who Will Replace 'ACP Pradyuman' In Iconic Show

Hyderabad: A chapter in Indian television history has ended. Shivaji Satam, who played the iconic ACP Pradyuman in CID for 27 years, has officially left the show. Sony TV confirmed the news with a tribute post on social media, calling it 'The End of an Era.'

The news broke the hearts of fans. For many, ACP Pradyuman was not just a character but a representation of justice and strength. From the well-known catchphrase "Daya, darwaza tod do" to his incredible commitment to justice, Pradyuman became recognisable as the ACP, playing the part for over two decades.

Satam's character was reportedly killed in a recent episode after being caught in a bomb blast while chasing a criminal. Though the scene did not show the actual death, Sony's official condolence post made it clear.

Why did Shivaji Satam leave?

According to Satam, it was simply time for a break. In a recent interview with a newswire, he said, "I am not shooting at the moment. I have taken some time off. If my track is over, so be it. I have made peace with it." While fans hoped this meant he would return later, Sony's tribute suggests otherwise.

Who's replacing him?

While there's no official confirmation yet, reports suggest Parth Samthaan may be stepping into the role of the new ACP. Known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth is said to be in talks with the producers. If finalised, this would mark his return to TV after five years.

Fan Reactions

The reaction online has been explosive. One fan wrote, "You didn't just kill a character. You ended a legacy." Another said, "He deserved a heroic send-off, not this rushed plot twist." Some still hold out hope, speculating that ACP Pradyuman's 'death' was just a fake-out. But for now, Pradyuman's role has truly ended.