Shiva Rajkumar's First Look As The Regal Gour Naidu From Ram Charan's Peddi Out On His Birthday

Hyderabad: Peddi is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema as it has Ram Charan playing the main lead. The film also has Divyendu Sharma of Mirzapur fame and Shiva Rajkumar playing important roles. Buchi Babu Sana, of Uppena fame, is directing this film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a massive scale. Apart from Sharma, who plays the main villain the film, Kannada star Shivarajkumar has a pivotal role in the film and the makers have released his first look in the film.

The makers took to their official Instagram handle to unveil the first look on Shiva Rajkumar's birthday on July 12. "Team #Peddi wishes the 'Karunada Chakravarthy' @nimmashivarajkumar Garu a very Happy Birthday ❤‍? 'GOURNAIDU' will be regal and explosive on the big screens ? #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. (sic)," the post read.

Shiva Rajkumar looks regal in his role as Gour Naidu in the film. His brooding expressions look intense, celebratory, and dramatic at the same time. The poster suggests Shiva Rajkumar's powerful, possibly action-packed role in the film. The look has already build hype around his character and does establish him as a key figure in the the Ram Charan film. This movie marks the first time Shiva Rajkumar is speaking Telugu in a film.

A teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago which saw Ram Charan playing a stylish cricket shot. As per reports, the film is a period drama and is based on two rival gangs in a small village. Along with cricket, various other sports will be highlighted in the film.

Buchi Babu Sana, Ram Charan and Divyendu Sharma on the sets of Peddi (File photo (ETV Bharat))

Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead, however, she is yet to join the set. This will be her first film with Ram Charan. A new schedule of the shoot is on now, and soon, the makers will be filming a massive action episode that will be shot against the backdrop pf a moving train, as reports suggest. A special set has been put up in Hyderabad for the same. AR Rahman is the composer of the film.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, and will be available in Telugu with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights.