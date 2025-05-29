Shiva Rajkumar Breaks Silence On Kamal Haasan's Language Remark: 'I Will Fight For Kannada'

Hyderabad: The recent comments made by actor Kamal Haasan, in which he claimed Kannada "was born from Tamil," have caused quite a stir, much of it in Karnataka. Kamal made the comments at a promotional event of his upcoming film Thug Life, and it set off a tempest in the state, with much of the social media debate changing from Kamal's comments to questions about the history of the Kannada language. Actor Shiva Rajkumar, who was in attendance at the promotional event, has now responded to the uproar.

While speaking at a private event in Bengaluru, Shiva was respectful in addressing the situation while articulating his position. He emphasised that his love for Kannada is not contingent upon any statement or controversy. "I am a fan of Kamal Haasan; I will fight and die for Kannada," Shivrajkumar said, showing his deep commitment to the Kannada language and culture. He clarified that he did not see Haasan's words as an attack on Kannada, but rather something that had been misunderstood.

Shiva Rajkumar acknowledged Haasan's long history of respect for Kannada, recalling how the actor, who has acted in several Kannada films, has always spoken highly of the language whenever he visited Bengaluru. "Kamal Haasan has great respect for Kannada. He loves the Kannada language. He has even acted in Kannada films. Whenever he comes to Bengaluru, he speaks highly about Kannada," Shivrajkumar said, emphasising Haasan's ongoing appreciation for the language.

Despite the backlash, the Om actor downplayed the controversy, urging that the issue be left in Haasan's hands. "I don't think Kamal Haasan meant anything disrespectful. He will fix it himself if he feels the need to," Shivrajkumar explained. He stressed that love for Kannada should be a continuous, not reactionary feeling. "Love for Kannada should always be in the heart. It's not just about talking or posing for headlines."

Kamal Haasan, on his part, responded to the controversy during the promotional tour of Thug Life, clarifying that his words were spoken with affection and not meant to offend anyone. "What I said was said out of love and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn't mean anything. Tamil Nadu is a state where a Menon has been our Chief Minister, where a Reddy has been our Chief Minister, a Tamil has been our CM, and a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM... Politicians are not qualified to talk about language. They don't have the qualifications to talk about it, including me. Let us leave all these very in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists and language experts..." Haasan explained. He further stated that discussions on the history of languages should be left to historians and experts, not politicians or actors.

Haasan's comment had provoked various responses from political figures in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Kannada is a vibrant language with its own outstanding history. Some others, including BJP leaders and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, expressed their displeasure, saying Haasan's comment was unnecessary and insulting to Kannadigas. By contrast, DMK defended Haasan, and argued that his comment was a comment about history and not a comment against Kannada.