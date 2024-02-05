Loading...

'Shine On!' Aishwarya Rai Showers Birthday Love on Abhishek Bachchan, Drops Adorable Childhood Pic

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an endearing birthday post dedicated to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, who turned a year older today. In the heartfelt message, she extended her wishes for a joyous life and good health. The post included a charming picture featuring Abhishek, Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, along with an adorable childhood photo of Abhishek.

Hyderabad: Today marks the 48th birthday of actor Abhishek Bachchan and showering him with warm wishes and love is his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The gorgeous diva celebrated the occasion by sharing heartwarming pictures on her Instagram. The post included an adorable family photo featuring Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya, all twinning in red outfits.

Social media has been buzzing with birthday wishes for Abhishek, pouring in from family, friends, and fans alike. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan contributed to the warm wishes with two pictures on her Instagram. The first showcased the family trio in red, while the second revealed a cute childhood photo of Abhishek.

In her birthday note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her wishes for Abhishek, saying, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace, and good health. God Bless. Shine on!"

Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek's sister, joined the celebration by sharing a nostalgic childhood photo and a heartfelt message. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek's superstar father, also extended his wishes and praised his son. Meanwhile, a fan club, Team Abhishek, created a touching video highlighting Abhishek's roles as a family man, father, actor, and more.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer. The actor has a slew of films at various stages of production. Abhishek lineup of films untitled film with Remo D'Souza helmed father-daughter drama Be Happy, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Byculla, based on Mumbai's JJ Hospital shootout story in 1992. He also has projects coming up with Nikhil Advani and Shoojit Sircar.

Read More

  1. Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda Wish Abhishek Bachchan on His Birthday with Throwback Pictures
  2. How do you deal with bad critiques? Abhishek Bachchan has refreshing answer
  3. WATCH: Abhishek Bachchan opens up on fickle nature of showbiz, says 'Every Friday decides our future'
Last Updated :Feb 5, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

TAGGED:

Abhishek BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanAbhishek Bachchan Birthday

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.