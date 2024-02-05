'Shine On!' Aishwarya Rai Showers Birthday Love on Abhishek Bachchan, Drops Adorable Childhood Pic

Hyderabad: Today marks the 48th birthday of actor Abhishek Bachchan and showering him with warm wishes and love is his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The gorgeous diva celebrated the occasion by sharing heartwarming pictures on her Instagram. The post included an adorable family photo featuring Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya, all twinning in red outfits.

Social media has been buzzing with birthday wishes for Abhishek, pouring in from family, friends, and fans alike. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan contributed to the warm wishes with two pictures on her Instagram. The first showcased the family trio in red, while the second revealed a cute childhood photo of Abhishek.

In her birthday note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her wishes for Abhishek, saying, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace, and good health. God Bless. Shine on!"

Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek's sister, joined the celebration by sharing a nostalgic childhood photo and a heartfelt message. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek's superstar father, also extended his wishes and praised his son. Meanwhile, a fan club, Team Abhishek, created a touching video highlighting Abhishek's roles as a family man, father, actor, and more.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer. The actor has a slew of films at various stages of production. Abhishek lineup of films untitled film with Remo D'Souza helmed father-daughter drama Be Happy, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Byculla, based on Mumbai's JJ Hospital shootout story in 1992. He also has projects coming up with Nikhil Advani and Shoojit Sircar.