'Shine Bright, Like the Star You Are': Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Shower Birthday Love on Daughter Sitara as She Turns 12

Hyderabad: Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, celebrated her 12th birthday on July 20. Her parents expressed their heartfelt wishes on Instagram for their beloved daughter.

Mahesh shared a golden hour selfie of Sitara, captioning it, "Happy 12 my little one! @sitaraghattamaneni Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are. Love you, more and more..Happy birthday, sunshine."

Meanwhile, Namrata posted a video showcasing moments from Sitara's childhood, accompanied by a touching message: "Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion…Different countries, countless memories, you’ve always been my little guide. Making every journey special. Celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into. I Love you my sweetheart always! and forever. Happy 12 my little one."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and are also blessed with a son named Gautam.

In a noteworthy achievement last year, Sitara made her debut on the Times Square Billboard as the brand ambassador for the prestigious jewellery brand PWJ Jewels. She became the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square with a jewellery line dedicated to her.

Sitara Ghattamaneni commands a substantial following on social media, with over 2 million followers on Instagram alone. Her notable appearances include dancing alongside her father in the Penny Song and lending her voice to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of 'Frozen 2'.

On the work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. His next project includes the eagerly anticipated SS Rajamouli film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Currently, Mahesh is preparing intensively for his film wherein he is said to be donning multiple distinctive looks.