ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai Restaurant Bastian Under Scanner After Rs 80 Lakh BMW Gets Stolen: Reports

A BMW Z4 worth Rs 80 lakh was stolen from Shilpa Shetty's Bastian restaurant's parking lot, prompting security concerns and an ongoing police investigation.

Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai Restaurant Bastian Under Scanner After Rs 80 Lakh BMW Gets Stolen: Reports
Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai Restaurant Bastian Under Scanner After Rs 80 Lakh BMW Gets Stolen: Reports (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Mumbai's upscale restaurant Bastian, owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has become the centre of attention following the theft of a high-end BMW Z4 convertible, priced at approximately Rs 80 lakh, from its parking lot. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours at Kohinoor Square's basement parking in Dadar, where Bastian is situated on the 48th floor.

As per a report shared by a newswire, the vehicle, owned by Bandra-based businessman Ruhan Khan, was parked by a valet upon his arrival at the restaurant. After enjoying dinner with friends, Khan discovered the theft as he requested his car from the valet, only to be informed it was missing. The restaurant's staff immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed that two unidentified individuals had entered the basement around 2 am in a Jeep Compass. The footage showed one of them using advanced hacking methods to unlock Khan's BMW before swiftly driving away.

Following the discovery, Khan lodged an FIR at the Shivaji Park Police Station, where authorities promptly launched an investigation. Officers are now analysing road surveillance cameras to trace the car's route and gather evidence on the suspects' identities. The case has been filed under Section 303(2) of the BNS Act, designating it as a serious offence.

Khan voiced his concerns about the security measures at Shilpa Shetty's high-profile establishment, calling for improved safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future. Despite the incident, Shetty has remained silent on the matter, though her restaurant is now under scrutiny. As the investigation continues, police are expanding their search radius and reviewing additional footage from surrounding areas to locate the stolen vehicle and apprehend the suspects.

READ MORE

  1. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's Wedding Anniversary Trip Marred by Theft; Former Says 'Getting Report Done At Police Station'
  2. 'Won't Act On Eviction Notices To Shilpa Shetty, Her Husband': ED tells HC
  3. Raj Kundra appears before ED in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

Hyderabad: Mumbai's upscale restaurant Bastian, owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has become the centre of attention following the theft of a high-end BMW Z4 convertible, priced at approximately Rs 80 lakh, from its parking lot. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours at Kohinoor Square's basement parking in Dadar, where Bastian is situated on the 48th floor.

As per a report shared by a newswire, the vehicle, owned by Bandra-based businessman Ruhan Khan, was parked by a valet upon his arrival at the restaurant. After enjoying dinner with friends, Khan discovered the theft as he requested his car from the valet, only to be informed it was missing. The restaurant's staff immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed that two unidentified individuals had entered the basement around 2 am in a Jeep Compass. The footage showed one of them using advanced hacking methods to unlock Khan's BMW before swiftly driving away.

Following the discovery, Khan lodged an FIR at the Shivaji Park Police Station, where authorities promptly launched an investigation. Officers are now analysing road surveillance cameras to trace the car's route and gather evidence on the suspects' identities. The case has been filed under Section 303(2) of the BNS Act, designating it as a serious offence.

Khan voiced his concerns about the security measures at Shilpa Shetty's high-profile establishment, calling for improved safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future. Despite the incident, Shetty has remained silent on the matter, though her restaurant is now under scrutiny. As the investigation continues, police are expanding their search radius and reviewing additional footage from surrounding areas to locate the stolen vehicle and apprehend the suspects.

READ MORE

  1. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's Wedding Anniversary Trip Marred by Theft; Former Says 'Getting Report Done At Police Station'
  2. 'Won't Act On Eviction Notices To Shilpa Shetty, Her Husband': ED tells HC
  3. Raj Kundra appears before ED in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHILPA SHETTY RESTAURANT CAR THEFTSHILPA SHETTYRESTAURANT BASTIAN CAR CASEBMW GETS STOLENSHILPA SHETTY RESTAURANT BASTIAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.