Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai Restaurant Bastian Under Scanner After Rs 80 Lakh BMW Gets Stolen: Reports

Hyderabad: Mumbai's upscale restaurant Bastian, owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has become the centre of attention following the theft of a high-end BMW Z4 convertible, priced at approximately Rs 80 lakh, from its parking lot. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours at Kohinoor Square's basement parking in Dadar, where Bastian is situated on the 48th floor.

As per a report shared by a newswire, the vehicle, owned by Bandra-based businessman Ruhan Khan, was parked by a valet upon his arrival at the restaurant. After enjoying dinner with friends, Khan discovered the theft as he requested his car from the valet, only to be informed it was missing. The restaurant's staff immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed that two unidentified individuals had entered the basement around 2 am in a Jeep Compass. The footage showed one of them using advanced hacking methods to unlock Khan's BMW before swiftly driving away.

Following the discovery, Khan lodged an FIR at the Shivaji Park Police Station, where authorities promptly launched an investigation. Officers are now analysing road surveillance cameras to trace the car's route and gather evidence on the suspects' identities. The case has been filed under Section 303(2) of the BNS Act, designating it as a serious offence.

Khan voiced his concerns about the security measures at Shilpa Shetty's high-profile establishment, calling for improved safeguards to prevent such incidents in the future. Despite the incident, Shetty has remained silent on the matter, though her restaurant is now under scrutiny. As the investigation continues, police are expanding their search radius and reviewing additional footage from surrounding areas to locate the stolen vehicle and apprehend the suspects.