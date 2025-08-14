Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Advocate Responds To Rs 60 Cr Cheating Case: "Baseless, Malicious"

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have been booked in a Rs 60.4 crore cheating case linked to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The complaint, filed by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari, accuses the couple of defrauding him in a loan-cum-investment deal between 2015 and 2023.

Soon after reports surfaced, the couple's advocate, Prashant Patil, issued a statement dismissing the allegations. "My clients have been informed by certain segments of electronic and print media that an alleged case has been registered against them at the Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai. At the outset, my clients deny all the allegations, which are purely civil in nature and have already been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on 04/10/2024," Patil stated.

Describing the matter as an "old business transaction" that escalated after financial setbacks, Patil clarified, "There is no criminality involved. Our auditors have submitted all necessary supporting documents from time to time, as requested by the EOW, including detailed cash flow statements."

According to him, the disputed investment was structured like an equity deal, and the company had already been ordered into liquidation - a fact, he said, that was shared with the police. "The concerned chartered accountants have visited the police station more than 15 times over the past year, with all evidence supporting our clients' claims. This is nothing but a baseless and malicious case aimed at maligning our clients, and appropriate legal action is being initiated from our side against the perpetrators," he added.

Police sources say Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, alleged that the funds intended for business expansion were instead diverted for personal use. He claimed that Rajesh Arya introduced him to the celebrity couple, who at the time were directors of Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd and reportedly held a combined 87.6 percent stake.

The initial complaint, lodged at Juhu Police Station under cheating and forgery sections, was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing due to the scale of the case, exceeding Rs 10 crore. Kothari further alleged that the accused first sought a Rs 75 crore loan at 12 percent interest but later suggested structuring it as an investment to avoid higher tax liability. In return, they allegedly promised him monthly returns and repayment of the principal.