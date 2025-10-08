Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Asked To Deposit Rs 60 Cr To Travel Abroad By Bombay High Court In Fraud Case Hearing
Bombay High Court denies Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra permission to travel abroad, directing them to first deposit Rs 60 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 8, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Bombay High Court has denied Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra permission to travel abroad, directing them to first deposit Rs 60 crore in connection with an ongoing fraud case.
The couple had sought to quash the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The LOC prevents them from leaving the country without prior approval from the court or the investigating agency.
During the hearing, Shilpa Shetty's lawyer informed the court that she was invited to Colombo for a YouTube event scheduled between October 25 and 29, 2025. However, the court questioned the lack of an official invitation letter. The lawyer explained that the invitation would only be issued once Shetty received permission to travel.
The court, unimpressed, remarked that the actress should first clear the Rs 60 crore fraud allegation before considering such travel requests. The court also refused to stay the LOC and adjourned the matter to October 14, 2025.
The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, who alleged that Shilpa and Raj cheated him of over Rs 60 crore between 2015 and 2023.
Kothari claimed that the couple approached him for a Rs 75 crore loan to expand their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, which sold lifestyle products through an online platform. Initially offered as a loan with 12 pc interest, the deal was later modified into an "investment" promising monthly returns.
According to Kothari, he transferred Rs 31.95 crore in April 2015 and Rs 28.53 crore in September 2015 to the company's accounts. However, the money was allegedly diverted for personal use.
Investigators have reportedly traced transactions from the company's accounts to Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Balaji Entertainment.
Shilpa and Raj's lawyer, Prashant Patil, denied all allegations, asserting that the couple would present "our truth before the investigating agencies." As the investigation continues, the EOW is expected to conduct further rounds of questioning in the coming weeks.
Read More
- Ishaan Khatter Opens Up About Parents' Separation And Struggles: 'Any Child Of Divorce Grows Up Before Their Age'
- Vijay Deverakonda Says 'All Is Well' After Car Accident, Jokes Biryani Will Fix Everything
- Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged! Marriage Set For February 2026? - Deets Inside