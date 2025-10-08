ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Asked To Deposit Rs 60 Cr To Travel Abroad By Bombay High Court In Fraud Case Hearing

Hyderabad: The Bombay High Court has denied Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra permission to travel abroad, directing them to first deposit Rs 60 crore in connection with an ongoing fraud case.

The couple had sought to quash the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. The LOC prevents them from leaving the country without prior approval from the court or the investigating agency.

During the hearing, Shilpa Shetty's lawyer informed the court that she was invited to Colombo for a YouTube event scheduled between October 25 and 29, 2025. However, the court questioned the lack of an official invitation letter. The lawyer explained that the invitation would only be issued once Shetty received permission to travel.

The court, unimpressed, remarked that the actress should first clear the Rs 60 crore fraud allegation before considering such travel requests. The court also refused to stay the LOC and adjourned the matter to October 14, 2025.

The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, who alleged that Shilpa and Raj cheated him of over Rs 60 crore between 2015 and 2023.