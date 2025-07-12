INTERVIEW | Shilpa Shetty On KD The Devil: 'Working With Sanjay Dutt Again Made This Film Even More Special'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film KD: The Devil, which is slated for release on July 10, 2026. The film, which also stars Dhruva Sarja, Vijay Sethupathi, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt, has already generated significant buzz. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Shilpa opened up about her role, the film's scale, and her return to Tollywood after nearly two decades.

Q: What was your reaction when you learned that Sanjay Dutt was also part of the film?

- When the producers first approached me, Sanjay hadn't been signed yet. But the storyline and the character Prem were so unique and intriguing that I immediately said yes. Later, when Sanjay was signed on, it made everything even more special. Honestly, getting a chance to work with Sanju again was a joy in itself. We've known each other for many years, not just as co-actors but on a personal and professional level as well. He knows me completely, and I know him just as well. That genuine off-screen bond makes our on-screen chemistry even more alive.

Shilpa Shetty with Sanjay Dutt (Photo: IANS)

Q: You're returning to Tollywood after 18 years. How did it feel working on such a grand-scale film?

- I've previously done a few romantic films in Kannada, and they all turned out to be hits. I even did some action in films like Auto Shankar. But I've never worked on a project as massive in scale as KD. Also, I had never portrayed a character from the 1970s before. That made this role extremely exciting for me, and that's why I agreed to do the film.

Q: Why is the role of Satyavati in KD so special to you?

- KD: The Devil is a gangster drama set in the 70s-80s era. It has a gripping story, strong emotions, intense action, and an amazing retro vibe. I play the character Satyavati, which is very close to my heart because I've dedicated it to my mother, Sunanda Shetty. I've tried to emulate how she used to look back in the 70s. She wore big bouffant hairstyles and polka dot sarees- all of which I've brought into this character. Through Satyavati, I've tried to bring alive her youthful era. This is my first film with such a retro look, and I had a lot of fun doing it.

Q: These days, there's a strong wave of pan-India releases. Tollywood films are also doing exceptionally well in Hindi. Do you think Tollywood is surpassing other industries?

- In my opinion, it doesn't depend on the language; it depends on good cinema. Audiences don't care about the language; they just want a good story and a quality film experience. As Priyadarshan Sir once said, "Cinema itself is a language, and audiences understand that language." I believe KD checks all the boxes in that regard.

Q: How was your overall experience working on this film?

- Truly wonderful. The entire team - actors, director, everyone - was extremely dedicated and hardworking. I thoroughly enjoyed portraying this role, and I hope the audience loves it as much as I did. I sincerely thank KVN Productions, especially Venkat Sir, for having faith in me. Great films aren't just made with money - they need passion and emotional connection. KD: The Devil definitely has that. In this film, I share the screen with Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Rishma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran - all incredibly talented artists. I learned so much from working alongside them.

Shilpa Shetty (Photo: IANS)

Q: You mentioned that cinema is a universal language and that no actor is confined to one language. Currently in Maharashtra, there's a lot of debate around language issues. What are your thoughts - should any language be imposed on someone?

- I can speak Marathi myself, and I am a daughter of Maharashtra. But I believe it's best to avoid commenting on subjects that spark controversies. And yes, KD is a multilingual film. If needed, we can even dub it in Marathi.