Shilpa Shetty Announces Closure Of Bastian Bandra Restaurant Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family seem to be going through a rough time personally as well as professionally. Just days after reports of alleged financial fraud complaints against Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, emerged, the actor has now confirmed the shutdown of her Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted a note announcing the closure of the high-end restaurant. Grateful and nostalgic in her post, she remembered the space that has become a landmark in the social and nightlife circuit in Mumbai.

She wrote, "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow."

The actor further informed her followers that while Bastian Bandra was closing its doors, the spirit of the restaurant would live on through another outlet. "To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual, Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences."

Bastian Bandra, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, first opened its doors in 2016 and quickly established itself as one of Mumbai's most sought-after dining destinations. Known for its creative decor, upscale dining, and A-list guests, the eatery moved and reopened in Bandra in 2023 before its abrupt shutdown earlier this week.

The shutdown comes at a time when Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in a Rs 60.4 crore fraud case. Businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that the couple cheated him collectively through their defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Under his complaint, the money invested from 2015 to 2023 under the pretext of business growth was allegedly spent on personal expenses. The issue is now being probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police.