Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Can't Travel Abroad As Bombay High Court Rejects LOC Relief

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them in a Rs 60 crore cheating and fraud case. The couple had requested permission to travel abroad for business and professional commitments.

However, the Bombay High Court denied permission to the couple to travel to Thailand's Phuket for a three-day family vacation, citing serious pending cases against them. The court also refused to pause the LOC issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police. The counsel for the couple stated that Kundra has always cooperated with probe agencies, but the government's counsel opposed any relief. The next hearing is scheduled in two weeks.

The couple's petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before a division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The court directed the concerned authorities to file their reply affidavits before taking up the matter further.

The LOC was issued at the request of the Mumbai Police's EOW, which is investigating a criminal complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari. From 2015 to 2023, Shetty and Kundra allegedly induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, the complaint states. But the money was diverted for their own use, it alleged.