Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Can't Travel Abroad As Bombay High Court Rejects LOC Relief
Bombay High Court denies Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra permission to travel abroad, refuses to suspend LOC in Rs 60 crore fraud case.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 2, 2025 at 11:58 AM IST
Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them in a Rs 60 crore cheating and fraud case. The couple had requested permission to travel abroad for business and professional commitments.
However, the Bombay High Court denied permission to the couple to travel to Thailand's Phuket for a three-day family vacation, citing serious pending cases against them. The court also refused to pause the LOC issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police. The counsel for the couple stated that Kundra has always cooperated with probe agencies, but the government's counsel opposed any relief. The next hearing is scheduled in two weeks.
The couple's petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before a division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The court directed the concerned authorities to file their reply affidavits before taking up the matter further.
The LOC was issued at the request of the Mumbai Police's EOW, which is investigating a criminal complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari. From 2015 to 2023, Shetty and Kundra allegedly induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, the complaint states. But the money was diverted for their own use, it alleged.
Kundra has already appeared before the EOW for questioning, while Shetty has not yet been summoned in connection with the case. The petition, filed jointly by the couple, argued that Shetty had resigned from Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd back in September 2016 and was no longer associated with the company's affairs.
The plea further stated that Kundra, being a businessman, was required to travel abroad frequently for work, while Shetty, as a film actor, also needed to undertake overseas trips for her professional assignments.
"The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession, and denying such opportunities (to travel abroad) would amount to a violation of their fundamental rights," the petition read.
The couple has applied for suspension of the LOC for a limited time - from October 2025 to January 2026 - to allow them to travel abroad. An LOC is an order issued by immigration officers limiting a person's freedom of movement out of the country, usually on request by law enforcement authorities, while investigations are ongoing.
READ MORE