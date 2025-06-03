Shelly Kishore Interview: 'Acting Is A Passion But I've Dropped Everything Mid-Way For A Good Role'

Shelly Kishore is a name etched in the hearts of Malayalam television and film audiences. Best known for her iconic portrayal of Shalini Rudhran in the television serial Kumkumapoovu and her stirring role as Usha in the hit film Minnal Murali, Shelly's career is marked by talent, resilience, and choices shaped by practicality and passion.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Shelly Kishore opened up about her journey through the highs and lows of the entertainment industry, missed chances, bold choices, and how she continues to balance her personal life with her artistic calling.

Not Just the 'Kumkumapoovu' Girl

"People often believe that Kumkumapoovu was my entry point into acting, but that's not the case. My actual debut was in 2005 with a Malayalam film titled Kanal Kannadi, but unfortunately, it was never released. My first real opportunity came with the Amrita TV serial Chitrashalabham, which ran for 150 episodes. After that, I got a small role in the anthology film Kerala Cafe. It was only later that Kumkumapoovu happened and gave me a huge boost as an actor," she said.

Shelly recollects how the turning point came unexpectedly while she was pursuing her postgraduate studies. "The role of Shalini was not initially offered to me. The production had someone else in mind to play the daughter of Aswathy Sharath's character. But due to some technical reasons, the actress backed out. I was brought in as a last option," she shared.

What followed was a dream run. Kumkumapoovu became a historic success in Malayalam television, setting viewership records that still stand unbroken. Years after the show concluded, Shelly continues to be recognised for the role. "When I went to shoot Minnal Murali, which was filmed in a remote village in Karnataka, local Malayalis recognised me as Shalini even after all these years. That truly surprised me."

A Practical Approach To Life

Despite her widespread fame, Shelly remains grounded about her career and the unpredictability of the industry. "Just because a show or a film becomes a hit doesn't guarantee similar opportunities will keep coming," she said. "I always hope that the roles I do leave a lasting impression on the audience. After finishing a project, there's often a long wait. During this time, I worry about everyday life - expenses, bills, and stability. I tend to think more about immediate practical needs than about future roles."

Stepping Into Tamil Cinema With Thanga Meenkal

While Kumkumapoovu was still on air, a significant opportunity knocked on Shelly's door from Tamil cinema. Director Ram offered her a role in his next film after seeing her performance in Kerala Cafe.

"Thanga Meenkal was a challenging project and a big learning experience," she stated. "I had to learn Tamil and deliver dialogues without prompting. I even dubbed for my character in my own voice. Ram sir, the director, also played my husband in the film. Gautham Vasudev Menon produced the movie. Due to production issues, the film was delayed and took around two and a half years to complete. But it was a critically acclaimed, national award-winning film."

Shelly Kishore (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The Setback That Changed Everything

Just when her career seemed ready to soar, life took an unexpected detour. "Following my husband's suggestion, I moved to Dubai with my child to help manage his business affairs. I call it a mission because that's what it truly was. I lived in Dubai for nearly five years after Kumkumapoovu ended," Shelly said.

During this period, she unknowingly missed out on one of the biggest opportunities of her career. "Director Vetrimaaran tried to reach me for a role in one of his films. However, since I was in Dubai and out of touch with the film industry, the opportunity slipped away. That remains the biggest loss of my career," she said.

Shelly eventually returned to Kerala in 2017 and began acting again, starting with the serial Sthreethwam on Manorama, which helped reintroduce her to the industry and brought a wave of film offers her way.

Revival Through Minnal Murali

Shelly's performance as Usha in Minnal Murali was widely praised, marking a resurgence in her film career. "I wasn't just acting as Usha - I was living her," she said. "I got the opportunity while studying Journalism at SH College in 2019. Working with Guru Somasundaram was a blessing. I would walk with him every morning on set, asking about his theatre experiences. Watching him helped shape my own craft."

Interestingly, it was Shiva, an associate of director Basil Joseph, who suggested Shelly for the role after being impressed by her performance in Thanga Meenkal. Shiva later directed the film Maranamass.

Shelly Kishore (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Selective About Scripts

Shelly makes her choices with care. "When I get an offer, I read the script and try to visualise the character. If I can connect with it emotionally and mentally, only then do I proceed. The director or writer also has to explain the character in a way that aligns with how I interpret it," she said.

Tackling Taboos in Oru Sarkar Ulpannam

One of her recent films, Oru Sarkar Ulpannam (translated as A Government Product), stirred attention due to its bold themes. "I chose to act in that film because the character had a message to communicate to society," she said. "I teach my son about good touch and bad touch, about sex education. These are topics still considered taboo. That's why this role mattered to me."

Shelly Kishore (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The film faced censorship issues, with the board asking the title to be changed to remove the word Bharat. The sudden death of its screenwriter, Nizam Rawther, just a day before the film's release, was a tragic shock.

Standing Strong Against Cyber Harassment

Shelly, who has also worked as a journalist with The Week, addresses the reality of cyberbullying in the digital age. "I acted in a Tamil film called Saithan that had a bold scene. That one scene was taken out of context and circulated widely on social media. While the scene was essential to the story, the internet twisted its meaning. Fortunately, such incidents don't impact me personally, but not everyone is that strong. Such attacks can destroy lives," she said.

On the Edge Of Quitting But Never Letting Go

"There were many times when I thought of quitting acting and choosing a different life," Shelly said. "Though I've done quality roles, when projects don't come back-to-back, I think about leaving. Acting is a passion. I might take up a job to sustain myself, but the moment a good role comes, I drop everything and return to acting. That's happened several times. I've worked as a content writer in an IT firm, a copywriter in advertising, but left everything mid-way when a role came." She currently works in an IT company but admits she's unsure how long she will continue in that role.

Content With Life

Her most recent Malayalam film, Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, was well received, and another project, Madras Matinee, is ready for release. Shelly now lives in Thiruvananthapuram with her son and several pets. "I don't have any PR team. I believe that if someone sees me in a role and likes it, another opportunity will follow. Coming back after a break is hard, and getting the next role is even harder."

Shelly Kishore (Photo: ETV Bharat)

In addition to her film work, she tutors children and stays involved in her son's education. "I also have a few pets whom I treat like my children. When I go for shoots, a friend helps me take care of them," she added. Summing up her journey with a smile, Shelly said, "Life is content."