Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Skipping Tribute On Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary, Fans Defend Her

Shehnaaz Gill faced trolling for not mentioning Sidharth Shukla on his 4th death anniversary, but fans defended her, stressing grief is personal and not performative.

Published : September 2, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who continues to enjoy immense popularity among fans, recently found herself in the middle of a social media storm. On September 2, which marked the fourth death anniversary of actor Sidharth Shukla, a section of netizens criticised Shehnaaz for not posting anything in remembrance of him.

Sidharth Shukla, who died in September 2021 at the age of 40 due to a sudden heart attack, was not only a cherished actor but was also close to Shehnaaz Gill. Their on-screen friendship, which developed during their time in Bigg Boss 14, led to the creation of the tag "SidNaaz".

The duo's lighthearted banter and undeniable chemistry made them one of the most adored pairs on television. Following Sidharth's untimely demise, Shehnaaz was seen breaking down at his funeral, and it was even rumoured that the two were planning to marry in December 2021.

Despite this shared history, some social media users expressed disappointment that Shehnaaz did not publicly acknowledge the day. One comment under her post read, "Shame on you for how you forgot Sidarth." Another wrote, "Shame on you who just want entertainment in the name of death."

However, the trolling did not go unchallenged. Several of Shehnaaz's fans came in support of her, highlighting that grief and remembrance are intensely personal. One user noted, "If she had mentioned Siddharth's name in a post, people would have blamed her for using it for sympathy." Another contended that grieving publicly was not a measure of how someone felt.

They also pointed out to the critics that Shehnaaz has always respected her commitment towards Sidharth in one form or another - by her self-improvement, through her profession, and by retaining his memory within herself. They refused to let her silence be misunderstood as unconcern.

