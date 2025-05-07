'The Non-Judgmental Energy': Shehnaaz Gill Returns To Acting School With Fatima Sana Shaikh, Karan Veer Mehra, Others

Hyderabad: Several popular faces from the Indian entertainment world, such as Shehnaaz Gill, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Veer Mehra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kubbra Sait, Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Dua, and Kunal Kapoor, recently went back to acting school under the guidance of actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva. The special workshop turned out to be an introspective and revitalising journey for the actors, giving them an opportunity to rediscover their work.

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and shared with fans a look at her emotional journey, posting a picture and a heartfelt message. "The honesty, the laughter, and the beautiful, non-judgmental energy in the room. Thank you to everyone I shared the space with, and a big thanks to our @saurabhsachdeva77 sir for guiding us with so much humility and kindness," she wrote.

Rithvik Dhanjani also opened up about the transformative experience. "Vulnerability is the sharpest sword one can have, the idea of being, as opposed to just existing, is the most liberating feeling… Diving deep within your own skin is where you find the light, and that’s what @saurabhsachdeva77, sir, brings us back to every time when we feel overstimulated by the noise around us," he shared.

He went on to add, "Sharing space with these beautiful souls has been a spark of the 'infinite' in a single moment… every single breath felt like a symphony of emotions… What a blessing this craft and the job I do, to be able to feel and connect so deeply with everything and everyone around me… I am #Blessed."

Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Had such an amazing experience with this talented (and slightly mad) gang! Learned so much, discovered new tools, and really stretched as an actor… bohot time ke baad itna Mazza aaya! Thank you @saurabhsachdeva77 for creating such a safe space and for pushing us to be better performers and humans!"

Adding to the excitement, Karan Veer Mehra shared a selfie from inside an auditorium, joined by Shehnaaz Gill, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and influencer-actor Ankush Bahuguna. The image sparked curiosity about whether this ensemble is part of an upcoming project. However, no official announcement has been made.