Shefali Jariwala's Death: Police Suspect Blood Pressure Drop Resulted From Medication on Empty Stomach

Hyderabad: Actor Shefali Jariwala, best known for her breakout appearance in the hit music video Kaanta Laga, passed away on the night of June 27 at the age of 42. Her sudden death may have been caused by a sharp drop in blood pressure after she consumed multiple medications on an empty stomach, police officials probing her death said to PTI on Monday.

According to reports, Shefali was fasting on that day because she had done a puja at her home. She had taken several medicines and had an injection, perhaps for anti-ageing. The combination may have caused her blood pressure to drop significantly. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, at around 11:15 PM. Unfortunately, she was declared dead on arrival.

The hospital informed police at 1:00 AM on Saturday, after which her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. According to initial findings, no foul play has been suspected so far. The Amboli police have registered an accidental death report and are continuing their investigation. So far, statements have been taken from 10 individuals, including her husband, parents, and house-help - all of whom were at home at the time of the incident.

Forensic experts and police officers went to her home and retrieved medication samples and the injection she had taken. The authorities believe that the combination of long-term medication, the recent injection and fasting led to a rapid decline in her health.