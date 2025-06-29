Shefali Jariwala's Autopsy Reserved As Police Probe Anti-Aging Injection And Fasting Angle

Hyderabad: Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the iconic music video Kaanta Laga, passed away suddenly on the night of June 27. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, after her health deteriorated at home. She was declared dead on arrival at around 11:15 pm, leaving her family, fans, and the television industry in deep shock.

Soon after her death, Mumbai Police launched an inquiry and sent her body to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. While the autopsy has been conducted, officials stated that the opinion about the cause of death has been "reserved", pending further medical analysis. According to initial information, there is no sign of foul play, and police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

However, preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of a medical trigger. Police sources speaking to news agencies revealed that Shefali had been undergoing anti-aging treatments for several years. On the day of her death, she had been fasting as part of a religious ritual at home. Despite this, she reportedly took her monthly anti-aging injection, which could have led to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Witnesses at the scene said her condition worsened rapidly, her body began trembling and she soon lost consciousness. Authorities have seized medications and supplements from her residence, including anti-aging vials, vitamin shots, and gastric pills. At the time of the incident, she was with her husband, her mother, and a few others. So far, police have recorded eight statements, including those of family members, domestic staff, and medical personnel. The final cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem and lab reports are analysed.

On June 29, Shefali was cremated at the Oshiwara Crematorium. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was seen breaking down while performing the last rites. Several friends from the television industry and reality show circuit attended the ceremony. Celebrities such as Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Sunidhi Chauhan, Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Gupta were present to pay their respects.

Shefali first gained prominence in 2002 with the national superhit music video Kaanta Laga, a pop culture phenomenon. She then appeared in Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and became a regular face on Indian television with a variety of reality shows, including Nach Baliye (Season 5 & 7) and Bigg Boss 13 (2019).