'She Thought I Was...': When Shahid Kapoor Revealed Why Wife Mira Rajput Initially Doubted Their Arranged Marriage

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has always kept fans intrigued, not just with his acting but also with his personal life, especially his love story with Mira Rajput. Despite their arranged marriage, the couple has grown stronger over the years, raising two children, Misha and Zain Kapoor. However, Shahid shared that the early days of their relationship weren't without doubts, particularly after Mira watched his film Udta Punjab.

In an interview with a newswire, Shahid recalled how Mira, a Delhi-based girl who was relatively new to the Bollywood scene, had her reservations about their marriage after watching him portray the intense and troubled character of Tommy Singh, a drug-addicted rockstar in the 2016 movie Udta Punjab. Shahid revealed that Mira was concerned if his on-screen persona reflected his real-life personality. "She asked me, 'Are you like this?'" Shahid laughed, remembering how he had to reassure her that it was just a role.

Adding to the humour, Shahid also shared that Mira wasn't the only one concerned; her father, Vikramaditya Rajput, had similar doubts. Despite these initial concerns, Shahid emphasised that their bond has only deepened, and they now share a loving, supportive relationship.

Speaking of Shahid's professional endeavours, he is riding high, having recently starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. His upcoming projects, including Deva opposite Pooja Hegde and Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, directed by Sachin B Ravi, are generating significant buzz. The latter is set to be a major release on Prime Video in 2024.