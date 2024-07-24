ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha REVEALS What Made Him Agree to Daughter Sonakshi's Marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, after dating for seven years, married on June 23. Despite initial rumours from Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha regarding their religious differences, Shatrughan has now publicly expressed his support for the union.

Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal (IANS photo)

Hyderabad: Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who dated for seven years, tied the knot on June 23 this year. Initially, there were rumours that Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha were not entirely in favour of their daughter's decision to marry Zaheer, especially because of the differences in their religious backgrounds. Nonetheless, these concerns were soon banished when the couple shared affectionate social media posts, highlighting the love and acceptance within their family. Now, Shatrughan has come forward to openly affirm his strong support for Sonakshi's choice to marry Zaheer.

In a conversation with a webloid, the newlyweds were shown a video featuring Shatrughan and Poonam, who sent their love and warm wishes to the couple on their new journey together. Shatrughan expressed his pride in the marriage, referring to Sonakshi and Zaheer as an "absolutely made for each other couple."

He stated, "Logo ne kuch bhi kehne ki koshish ki (People may have tried to say whatever), but to us, our children's happiness is the most important thing, especially our daughter's. When we felt that she was happy and she would remain happy… After all, she hasn't done anything unconstitutional or against the law."

Elaborating on the responsibilities of parents, Shatrughan emphasised the importance of being a source of support for his daughter. "Sonakshi often tells me, 'Papa is the pillar of my strength,' and therefore, it is my duty to remain that and live up to her expectations. In her decision, happiness was our happiness," he noted.

Adding a light-hearted touch, he commented on the changing nature of family dynamics saying that traditionally, it was a common thing for a daughter to move away after marriage. However, he observed that in the contemporary world, "a daughter would go just 10 km far away. So, in a way, it's a matter of home and staying in the house but having that feeling is natural," he said.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in an intimate ceremony with just family members and close friends from the industry. The couple later hosted a lavish reception that same evening, where various stars from the film industry came to share in their joyous celebration.

TAGGED:

SHATRUGHAN SINHA, SONAKSHI ZAHEER WEDDING, SONAKSHI SINHA, BOLLYWOOD INTERFAITH MARRIAGE, SHATRUGHAN ON SONAKSHI WEDDING







