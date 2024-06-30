Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalised Days after Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, aged 77, has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His son and actor, Luv Sinha, confirmed the news.

Confirming the news, Shatrughan's son Luv Sinha informed a webloid, "Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital." This development follows closely after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s recent marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

Before the wedding festivities, Shatrughan Sinha had been engaged in an intense campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2024. The Trinamool Congress MP emerged victorious from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency, securing a substantial margin of 59,564 votes.

On June 28, Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen leaving the hospital premises in their car. The videos of their visit to the hispital sparked curiosity on social media, prompting netizens to speculate about the reason for their visit. After Luv clarified, now it is clear that the newlyweds had visited Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to see Sonakshi's ailing father.

In a separate instance, Luv took to Instagram to address speculations about his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding. He dismissed an 'online campaign' targeting him, asserting that his family remains his top priority. Without delving into details, he stated firmly, "Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first."

Luv Sinha address speculations about his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding (Luv Sinha IG Story screen grab)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows on June 23 in an intimate ceremony, marking the beginning of their marital journey. Days after wedding, the couple was spotted hand in hand, radiating the charm of newlyweds as they arrived for a family dinner in Mumbai, spreading infectious joy and love.