Sharvari Wagh Tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List For Third Week In A Row, Mirzapur 3 Stars In Leading Positions

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

Updated : Jul 17, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

IMDb's weekly Top 10 Popular Indian Celebrities list, features Sharvari Wagh at the top spot for the third week in a row. Isha Talwar ranks second, with several Mirzapur 3 co-stars also making to the list. Lakshya, along with other notable celebrities, also feature in IMDb's Top 10 Popular Indian Celebrities list.

Actor Sharvari Wagh (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: The renowned and trusted online platform IMDb has unveiled this week's list of the Top 10 Popular Indian Celebrities. This exclusive list is compiled based on the actual page views of over 200 million monthly users from around the world who visit IMDb. Actor Sharvari Wagh has taken the top spot on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list for the third consecutive week.

Sharvari Wagh's recent projects, including the horror-comedy Munjya and a special appearance in Maharaj, have garnered significant attention, solidifying her position as the most popular Indian celebrity this week.

Isha Talwar, who gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Madhuri Yadav in the popular web series Mirzapur, secured the second position on the list. Her Mirzapur 3 co-stars, including Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, also made it to the list, ranking 3rd, 10th, and 11th respectively. The third season of Mirzapur has broken records, emerging as the most-watched show in India, and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.

Lakshya, who made his debut in the action-packed thriller film Kill, has secured the 6th position on the list. Other notable celebrities, including Shernavaz Jijina, Anangsha Biswas, director S Shankar, and Alaya F, have also made it to the list, ranking 13th, 15th, 22nd, and 27th respectively.

