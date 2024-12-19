Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is making a comeback on the big screen after 14 years and she is very clear about her choices – “Not the usual bhabhi, mother and grandmother roles for me, I would like to pick only character-driven roles.” After Gulmohar (co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, released on OTT, 2022) a family drama that won many accolades including the Best Hindi Film at the 70th National Film Awards, Tagore will be seen in a slice-of-life drama Outhouse (co-starring Dr Mohan Agashe) that offers a peek into the lives of Nana (played by Dr Agashe), Aadima (Sharmila Tagore), and her 'grandson' Neel (Jihan Hodar) as they set out on a heartfelt quest to locate their missing dog, Pablo.

As gathered from the trailer, Tagore is a grandmother who takes care of her grandson as her son and daughter-in-law live away. Their life takes an unexpected turn when Neel’s pet dog Pablo takes refuge in Nana’s home, a reclusive old man in their neighbourhood who is dealing with personal challenges. “Outhouse (releases on December 20) is a very simple story, it is very real life and nothing dramatic,” says the actress, who is excited about the big screen release after a long gap. Her last theatrical release was Break Ke Baad in 2010 alongside Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

“It is a good feeling obviously because the appeal of the big screen is much more as compared to small screen. Of course, OTT has its own advantages as we can watch movies at home as per our own convenience. You could be relaxing, take a break for food, pause and watch it another time but actually watching a film in full house with lots of people at the same time is a different experience. You are feeling the same emotion, reacting at the same time... all that has a tremendous charm and that can’t be replicated at home with so much disturbance. I think the best possible way of watching a film is on the big screen because of proper sound, enjoying good camera work, cinematography... and that is where the work is truly appreciated. The audience reaction is very heartwarming with so many people reacting… when they are laughing, enjoying or losing interest... it is a kind of universal reaction. I love watching a film with the audience," says Tagore.

Sharmila Tagore as Aadima from Outhouse (Photo: PR Handout)

Someone who made her debut with Satyajit Ray's 1959-release Bengali film Apur Sansar at the age of 13 and went on to play some really powerful women-centric roles that became significant milestones in her career in films like Anupama, Aradhana, Devi, Amar Prem, and Mausam among many others, is extremely happy about the portrayal of women in cinema today vis-à-vis in the previous decades. She specifically gives examples of films like Deepika Padukone’s Piku and recent release Crew that starred Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Dr Mohan Agashe and Sharmila Tagore in a still from Outhouse (Photo: PR Handout)

“Presentation of women and their roles have gotten really better than what it was in our times. We just copiously cried all the time; we played only weepy roles. Piku couldn’t have been made in our time because nobody would have believed that a woman can look after her father. In fact, working women in earlier films were frowned upon. The money of a working woman was welcomed but she was not welcomed, she was called a fallen woman. Meghe Dhaka Tara and many of Mrinal Sen’s films deal with this issue. The whole scenario has changed... look at this movie Crew... three women are having a ball, it is so refreshing to see that. They are landing a plane, carrying off a heist... these roles were unimaginable for us. That way people are accepting of women having an affair, extra-marital affair... all that is kind of understood. After the 90’s when the films opened up and we saw a lot of foreign films, Hollywood films... that is when we saw a lot of churning in the audience. The audience today is much more accepting. They are better prepared and open to accept new plots. The audience of today has more appetite for different kinds of films and OTT has normalised a lot of this,” says Tagore.

Outhouse still (Photo: PR Handout)

Tagore’s method of selecting a film may have remained the same over the years but she is particular about going for character-driven age-appropriate roles. “Of course, at this point it has to be something that I feel will suit me and something that I have not done before... there is no point in playing the usual mother or bhabhi or grandmother roles. If there is a character that I am playing then most certainly I am interested in that. I have done a Bengali film recently (Puratawn) and that also is different, it is the beginning of dementia and how one changes... it is a mother-daughter story. Outhouse had that opportunity and I loved the script, this film is a beautiful reminder that life always has surprises in store, no matter your age.” says the actress. “Of course, I must like the director; I must like the people I am working with but the main factor is the script and you must have faith in the director and how he is thinking. I usually want the director to narrate the story, you get an idea of how he feels about the film, you understand the pauses... it is always a risk you don’t know but somehow you get a feeling how it will work out, that is how I judge a film,” she adds.

Two legends in one frame (Photo: PR Handout)

Tagore says, one of the important factors that keeps her going is adapting to change and responding positively to new situations and challenges. “Staying relevant is very important. For this you must have young friends and understand the way they are thinking. Besides taking inspiration from books, movies, people ...I love spending time with people younger than I ...I love interacting with all age groups …from my grandchildren to my children, I enjoy their conversation. It is very good and important to have intergenerational interactions to stay relevant. Listening to them, absorbing and understanding what they are trying to say. You need to show interest that yes, you are ready to change. Some people want to stay young forever which is not possible. Mr Amitabh Bachchan was a hero once upon a time and how he changed his image. KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) helped him do that and he made a space for himself in everybody’s heart –young, old, everybody,” says Tagore, who picked up certain nuances and experiences from time spent with her grandchildren for her role in Outhouse.

Sharmila Tagore and Jihan Hodar in a still from Outhouse (Photo: PR Handout)

“Obviously you bring all your knowledge whatever you have observed and noticed it is all compartmentalised in your brain and you use it wherever you want for your role. Then, you also tweak it from your imagination, that is what our profession is. Lot of it is what we have seen, read and experienced and then a bit of something extra. It comes very naturally to us actors like any other skill or profession. There is no recipe or formula for it. When you are standing in front of the mirror getting ready you start transforming into the character that you are playing. It is a process, the more you read the script, the more you get involved in the process but I think actual transformation happens when you are putting on your costume, getting your hair, make-up done and finally you go to the set,” she says.

A working still from Outhouse (Photo: PR Handout)

Tagore’s taste in movies, she says, is very eclectic. “I see all kinds of movies - from thrillers to serious films to comedies. As long as it is a good film with good performances I am hooked. I love watching films,” says Tagore as she wonders about the films getting categorised into big budget and small budget.

Director Sunil Sukthankar with Shamila Tagore (Photo: PR Handout)

The actress had recently said that the making of an extraordinary film need not require an extraordinary budget. Further elaborating on her belief, she says, “Looks like these days the audience has become more knowledgeable than us, they notice this is a big budget film, this is a small budget film ..they have become very savvy about all this. So, it depends upon their taste, how they are grading films. Otherwise at the end of the day, a film is a film is a film, it is good, bad or mediocre. Today making a film is very expensive but the main thing is the idea, passion, your lagan, your devotion towards the art..I really don’t know the business side of it, that is a different calculation."

A working still from Outhouse (Photo: PR Handout)

The octogenarian actress further said that for an actor, the top priority is to be part of a good film and give it their best, but ultimately, the rest depends on the audience's reception.

"Sometimes the audience surprises us ..calculation may have gone wrong ..we think they won’t like it but they do. I keep talking about this film Laapataa Ladies which was made with a relatively new cast and shot in not very expensive locations and the film did phenomenal business. I believe you should go by your gut feeling that this is a good or bad film and not by popular standards of judging a film,” reasons Tagore while signing off.

Tagore with the team on Outhouse set (Photo: PR Handout)

Outhouse is produced by Dr Mohan Agashe and directed by Sunil Sukthankar. The film also features Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar in key roles.