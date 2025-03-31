Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Officially Announced, Key Visual Unveiled

Hyderabad: The thrilling journey of Shangri-La Frontier continues as fans eagerly await the return of the anime for its third season. Following the finale of the second season on March 30, 2025, it was officially confirmed that the anime will be returning for a new season. Although no specific release date has been announced yet, the excitement surrounding the series is noticeable, especially with the release of a new key visual that has sparked further anticipation among fans.

Shangri-La Frontier, an anime adaptation of the manga by Ryosuke Fuji (art) and Katarina (story), has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with its unique premise and thrilling action. The series is set in the world of online gaming, focusing on Rakuro Hizutome, a player who goes by the name Sunraku. He's known for playing "shitty games" and beating them despite their flaws and bugs. The series takes a turn when he discovers the "god-tier" game Shangri-La Frontier, a vast and immersive virtual world that he dives into, meeting old friends and tackling its most challenging opponents.

The announcement for Shangri-La Frontier season 3 was made soon after the airing of the second season's finale. Season 2, which ran from October 13, 2024, to March 30, 2025, covered several major arcs, including the Nephilim Hollow Arc, the Abyss City Arc, and the GGC Arc, all of which introduced a host of new characters voiced by a talented cast. Notably, characters like Rust (voiced by Rie Takahashi) and Mordo (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa) made their debut in the Nephilim Hollow Arc, while the Abyss City Arc introduced Stude (voiced by Aki Kanada) and Araba (voiced by Toru Sakurai). The GGC Arc brought characters like Megumi Natsume (voiced by Yumi Uchiyama) and Silvia Goldberg (voiced by Minami Takahashi).

The anime has been praised for its exceptional animation quality, with Studio C2C continuing to handle the production. Toshiyuki Kubooka, who also directed the previous seasons, returns as the director. The character design and chief animation direction are once again in the hands of Ayumi Kurashima, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, known for his work on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, is once again in charge of the series composition. MONACA, the music composition team, returns to provide an unforgettable soundtrack that continues to elevate the emotional stakes of the series.

As for the voice cast, the series features a stellar lineup, including Yuma Uchida as Sunraku/Rakuro Hizutome, Azumi Waki as Psyger-0/Rei Saiga, and Yoko Hikasa as Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane, among others.