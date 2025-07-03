All About Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut Based on a 75-Year-Old Ruskin Bond Story With An Ending That Will Haunt You

Hyderabad: Can a story written 75 years ago still stir hearts in today’s world of fast-paced love? Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan might just have the answer.

The upcoming romantic drama marks long-awaited and much delayed Bollywood debut of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh and co-written by Singh himself along with Mansi Bagla and acclaimed screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar, the film is a screen adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. The film's title is inspired by the song Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The trailer unveiled recently on Zee Studios’ official YouTube channel. It has garnered over 4 million views i a day. Shanaya’s entry into films has been a long time coming. Her previously announced debut Bedhadak was shelved, and the pan-India project Vrusshabha faced delays. Now, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan steps forward as her official launch pad.

While Shanaya has received mixed reactions for her performance so far, Vikrant Massey is being appreciated for his portrayal of a blind man.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama revolving around two visually impaired individuals. What adds an extra touch of depth to the narrative is the fact that it draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s short story, The Eyes Have It. Seven decades later, the film is set to offer a refreshing take on Bond's story first published in 1953.

What is Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It All About?

Bond wrote The Eyes Have It in his 20s. It is a simple yet moving short story and follows a blind young man who boards a train and finds himself sharing a compartment with a girl. In their short interaction, they chat a and flirt gently. Each unaware that the other is blind. The real beauty of the story lies in this irony. The twist comes right at the end, when a fellow passenger informs the narrator that the girl, who just deboarded the train, was blind too. This unexpected revelation turns the story on its head.

Touching upon themes of perception and reality, The Eyes Have It truly leaves the reader spellbound as Bond keeps the tension alive through the narrator’s attempts to maintain his act. He navigates the girl's curious questions with wit and caution. Like when she asks him why he didn’t look out the window himself, or when she gets startled by his presence in a dark corner of the compartment. The narrator barely manages to keep his secret hidden, and just when we think he’s fooled the girl, it turns out we, the readers, are the ones who’ve been tricked by Bond. That end is what gives the story its lasting charm leaving readers with a bittersweet feeling.

Whether Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will manage to retain the core of Ruskin Bond’s writing, while translating it into a modern cinematic form, remains to be seen. The film hits big screens on July 11.