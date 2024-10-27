Shanaya Kapoor Begins Shoot for Bollywood Debut Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey

Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor have officially begun shooting for their upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, marking an exciting milestone in Kapoor's career as it serves as her big-screen Bollywood debut. The project is an adaptation of a short story by renowned Indian author Ruskin Bond and promises to deliver a heartfelt romantic narrative.

Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under their banner, Mini Films, and directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan aims to revive the essence of pure love stories in Indian cinema, a genre that has seen limited representation in recent years. The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, ensuring a rich and authentic storyline.

Massey, who recently garnered praise for his role in 12th Fail, expressed enthusiasm about stepping into the romantic lead role. He stated, "Playing a lover boy is an exciting challenge. The scale of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan feels truly grand." He expressed gratitude to Mansi and Varun Bagla for the opportunity and highlighted the creative fulfillment he experiences while working with director Santosh Singh.

Shanaya Kapoor, reflecting on her character, described it as "strong, emotional, and vibrant," conveying her excitement about sharing the screen with Vikrant. She emphasised the film's emotional depth, saying, "This story holds a special space in my heart, and I am grateful for this opportunity."

The music for the film is composed by Vishal Mishra, featuring an album filled with melodies performed by top industry singers, further enhancing the film's romantic essence. Filming locations will include Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Europe, providing a picturesque backdrop to this love story. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is slated for a 2025 release, and the production team promises to bring back the era of genuine romantic storytelling to the big screen.