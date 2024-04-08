Kangana Ranaut Denies 'Baseless Rumours' Claiming She Eats Beef

Hyderabad: Days after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut likes eating beef, the actor has now responded. In a scathing attack, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and called it a 'baseless rumour.' This comes after Kangana was served a BJP ticket from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, leading to a war of words between the Congress leader and the outspoken BJP candidate.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kangana cleared the air around the Congress leader's beef statement against her. A proponent of Hindu culture, the actor wrote: "I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram."

For the unversed, the said congress leader at a rally in Maharashtra on Friday said that Kangana previously admitted to eating beef. Vijay Wadettiwar said that the BJP's Lok Sabha contender for the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, actor Kangana Ranaut, had previously accepted that she ate beef on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party that it awarded Ranaut a ticket after she wrote on X that she enjoyed eating beef. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye replied to Wadettiwar's remark, saying it represented the Congress's "dirty culture".

