Shakti's This Moment Wins Grammy: All about the Transcontinental Band Founded by British Guitarist

Hyderabad: Half a century ago, Shakti emerged as a groundbreaking force in the music world. In 2024, their journey reached new heights with a Grammy win for their album This Moment. Comprising English guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Shankar Mahadevan, Shakti's triumph at the 2024 Grammy Awards adds another accolade to their illustrious career. The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

As Shakti won the prestigious Grammy, explore the individuals behind the band and the journey that paved the way for transcontinental collaborations in the music industry. Read on to know more bout the band with a rich half-century history, seamlessly blending the sounds of the East and West.

The Birth of Shakti:

Shakti united Eastern and Western musicians, forging the template for what is now called World Music. Since 1973, their dynamic musical hybrid captivated audiences worldwide and inspired generations of musicians, artists, and thinkers.

Shakti: A Brainchild of John McLaughlin:

Formed in 1973, Shakti is a fusion band founded by British guitarist John McLaughlin and Indian violin player L. Shankar. The band played acoustic fusion music combining Indian music with jazz elements.

John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussein and their Musical Brotherhood

McLaughlin, renowned for his work with Miles Davis and the Tony Williams Lifetime, connected with visionary tabla player Zakir Hussein. Their partnership birthed Shakti, representing a reunion of long-lost musical brothers.

Shakti's Evolution:

Shakti's original lineup disbanded in 1978, but the band reformed in the late '90s with Shankar Mahadevan on vocals and Selvaganesh Vinayakram replacing his father Vikku. Despite a hiatus after 2014, Shakti reunited in 2020, catalysing a renaissance with violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

50 Years of Shakti:

In 2023, McLaughlin and Hussain reunited with Mahadevan, Selvaganesh, and Rajagopalan for a studio album and world tour marking Shakti's 50th anniversary. The tour kicked off in India and continued to Europe and America, showcasing Shakti's legacy and innovation.

Grammy Win:

Shakti's album This Moment earned the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in 2024, marking a milestone in the band's journey. Hailed as their finest achievement yet, This Moment yet again proved that this band still ticks and how.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Shakti's Grammy win is not just a recognition of their musical prowess but a celebration of their five decades long journey of musical exploration and collaboration.