'You Give Me So Much Strength': Shakira Thanks Fans for Support After Cancelling Peru Concert Amid Hospitalisation

Hyderabad: Hours after cancelling her Peru concert due to abdominal issues, pop sensation Shakira took to her X handle to shower love on her fans for always supporting her. The singer had to call off one of her shows scheduled in Peru as she had to be rushed to hospital for health concerns. The Peru concert was a part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

In a brief but heartfelt note, Shakira wrote: "Thank you all for your loving messages. You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart." However, she refrained from divulging any information on her health. This comes after fans outpoured their love and extended good wishes to the pop singer after learning about her ill health.

Earlier, Shakira had shared about her hospital ordeal, citing her doctors had advised her to abstain from performing. Taking to X, she informed her fans that she had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and was hospitalized. As per the doctor's advice, she decided to cancel her tour stop at the National Stadium of Peru.

She further wrote: "I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I'm able to perform."

For the unversed, she started her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro on February 11. The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album is her first album in seven years, and it fetched the singer the Best Latin Pop Album award at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on February 2.