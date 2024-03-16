Shaitaan Box Office Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Thriller Outperforms New Releases, Earns over Rs 4 Crore

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 minutes ago

Updated : 12 minutes ago

Ajay Devgn's latest film is still going strong in terms of box office performance, raking in Rs 4.50 crore on its eighth day. Despite facing competition from new releases, the film has maintained its momentum, accumulating a total of Rs 84.25 crore in India and exceeding Rs 115 crore globally.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan, the horror thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika continues to dominate the box office without showing any signs of slowing down. Despite the release of new films like Yoddha starring Siddharth Malhotra and Bastar - The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma, Shaitaan remains a crowd favourite. The Vikas Bahl-directed film entered its second week at the box office and managed to secure a collection of Rs 4.50 crore on Friday.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Shaitaan's box office collection on day 8 saw a slight decrease compared to day 7. The film raked in an impressive total of Rs 79.75 crore in its first week. With an additional estimated collection of Rs 4.50 crore, the overall domestic earnings of the film rose to approximately Rs 84.25 crore. Shaitaan enjoyed a solid 17.80 per cent occupancy rate for Hindi screenings on Friday, with night shows reaching a significant 29 per cent collection rate.

At the global box office, the film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and is now inching close to crossing Rs 120 crore. Notably, Ajay Devgn's flick successfully outperformed new releases like Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Adah Sharma's Bastar - The Naxal Story. Yoddha fell short by a few lakhs to secure the top position with earnings of Rs 4.25 crore, while Bastar - The Naxal Story collected just Rs 0.5 crore.

