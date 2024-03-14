Shaitaan Box Office Day 6: Ajay's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark Globally, Remains Stable in India

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's recently released film Shaitaan has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie, helmed by Vikas Bahl, faced a slight drop in earnings on the sixth day, yet its overall performance remained strong. Industry tracker Sacnilk's initial estimates suggest that Shaitaan garnered Rs 6.25 crore domestically on its sixth day.

On March 13, 2024, Shaitaan recorded a 13.08 per cent overall Hindi occupancy rate, with night shows reaching the highest occupancy at 18.91 per cent. The thriller had an impressive start at the box office, collecting Rs 14.75 crore on the first day. This momentum continued with earnings of Rs 18.75 crore on the second day and a groundbreaking Rs 20.5 crore on day three, setting a new record for its single-day collection.

Despite its strong start, the Vikas Bahl directorial faced a decline in collections during the weekdays, generating Rs 7.25 crore on the fourth day and Rs 6.5 crore on the fifth day. The film's total earnings now stand at an estimated Rs 74 crore in India. Internationally, Shaitaan amassed an impressive Rs 96 crore nett, with reports indicating that its total gross has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark globally.

As of now, Shaitaan ranks as the third highest-grossing film of 2024, trailing behind Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, as well as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. With expectations of further growth in the upcoming days, the film looks set to achieve significant milestones in the global market.

The cast of Shaitaan includes notable actors such as Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, R. Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles. As viewers continue to flock to cinemas, the movie proves its engaging plot and stellar performances, ensuring continued success in the future.