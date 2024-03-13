Shaitaan Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Horror Thriller Eyes Rs 70 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan continues to attract viewers to theatres. The film directed by Vikas Bahl has performed well at the domestic box office. According to the latest update by Industry tracker Sacnilk, the supernatural horror-thriller has already crossed Rs 60 crore at the box office, however the collection has plummeted to single digits.

According to the report, Shaitaan grossed approximately Rs 6.75 crore on its fifth day of release, the first Tuesday. The film performed well over the weekend, but dropped to Rs 7.25 crore on Monday. According to the report, the film's fifth day revenues are the lowest yet, with a total collection projected at Rs 68 crore. According to the data, Shaitaan had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 11.12% on Tuesday.

Despite new competition from Kungfu Panda 4, a franchise that has found its footing in India, the Ajay Devgn-starrer will not only cross the Rs 100 crore nett India mark over the second weekend, but will also remain the top choice for Indian moviegoers for the second week in a row. Shaitaan, among all the 2024 releases, has outperformed audiences' expectations. The film's reception following the pandemic has been overwhelming, especially for the genre it belongs to.

Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of Krishnadev Yagnik's 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash. The film is bankrolled under Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, which is looked after by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

The plot focuses on a fatal night when an unexpected guest (played by R Madhavan) enters a family's rural farmhouse in the hills and claims to have hypnotised Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala), Ajay Devgn's daughter. Jyothika plays Ajay's wife in the film.